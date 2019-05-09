Burglar breaks through Humboldt Park apartment doors: police

Police are warning Humboldt Park residents to secure their doors after a burglar broke through two apartment doors in April and May.

In both incidents, the burglar forced open the front door and fled with stolen property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

Between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., April 18 in the 3100 block of West Walton Street;

At 8:08 p.m., May 4 in the 2600 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Police described the burglar as a 5-foot-11 man between the ages of 19 and 25 with a medium complexion. He was wearing a black zipped-up jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

Between April 11 and May 4, nine robberies were reported in Humboldt Park, prompting a community alert.

