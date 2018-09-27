Burglar breaking into Lincoln Park businesses, stealing from cash registers

Police are warning residents of three break-ins and cash register burglaries in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

In each incident, a burglar forced entry into a business using a pry tool on a front of back door, opened the cash register and stole cash and property, according to Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

In the early morning on Aug .10 in the 2000 block of North Sheffield Avenue;

In the early morning on Aug. 20 in the 900 block of West Armitage Avenue;

In the early morning on Sept. 13 in the 2200 block of North Clark Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.