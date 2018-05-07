Burglar breaking through back door of homes in West Town

Police issued a warning to West Town residents of recent burglaries in the neighborhood.

Three burglaries were reported in the past two weeks, Chicago Police said. In each incident, a person breaks through a rear door and then steals property.

Two burglaries happened on the same day, sometime between 6:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. April 24 in the 1200 block of West Huron Street, police said. Another burglary happened between 6:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. May 4 in the 700 block of North Ada Street.

Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.