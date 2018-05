Burglar breaking through front doors of businesses on Near West Side

Police are warning of recent burglaries to businesses on the Near West Side.

In each incident, someone broke through the front door of a business then stole property, Chicago Police said.

The first burglary happened sometime between 5 p.m. April 20 and 7 a.m. April 23 in the 900 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The second burglary happened about 3 a.m. April 23 in the same block.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.