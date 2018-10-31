Burglar breaks into six homes in Sheridan Park

Police are warning residents of a string of break-ins and burglaries this month in the Sheridan Park neighborhood on the North Side.

In six incidents since October 11, a burglar entered a home through an unlocked door or by cutting a window screen and stole items from the home, Chicago police said.

The robberies occurred:

About 7:45 a.m. Monday 4400 Block of North Dover Street.

Between about 3 p.m. on Oct. 26 and about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of North Beacon Street;

About 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the 4600 Block of North Dover Street;

Between about 7 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the 4400 block of North Beacon Street;

About 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 in the 4400 Block of North Beacon Street;

About 11 a.m. on Oct. 11 in the 4500 Block of North Dover Street;

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.