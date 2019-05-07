4 Albany Park garages burglarized: police

Police are asking Albany Park residents on the Northwest Side to secure their garages after a burglar robbed four in April and May.

In each incident, the burglar entered the garages through the side door and fled with stolen property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

Between 6 p.m., April 15 and 6 a.m., April 16 in the 4300 block of North Springfield Avenue;

Between 1 a.m. and 2 p.m., April 17 in the 4200 block of North Central Park Avenue;

Between 10 a.m. and 11:45 p.m., May 2 in the 4400 block of North Monticello Avenue; and

Between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., May 4 in the 4700 block of North Hamlin Avenue.

Police did not release a description of the burglar.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

In April, someone robbed two businesses in Albany Park.