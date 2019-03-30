Burglar hid in West Chatham stores overnight to steal tools: police

Retailers were warned by police Saturday of two overnight burglaries that happened earlier this month in the same block in the West Chatham neighborhood.

In each incident, a man entered the store when it was open and hid inside until it closed, a community alert from Chicago police said. He waited until after the store opened the next day and then left through the front door with the stolen items.

The items taken included Bosch rotary hammers, Dewalt electric screwdrivers, a Dewalt driver kit, a Dewalt screw gun and a Hitachi nailer, police said.

Both burglaries happened between 10 p.m. March 2 and 6 a.m. March 3 and overnight between March 16 and 17 in the 8400 block of South Holland Road, police said.

Police described the burglar as a male between 25 and 35 years old, 6-foot and 6-foot-3, and 200 and 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black with tan Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.