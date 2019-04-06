Burglar hits South Shore homes: police

Police are warning residents in South Shore to be on alert after a burglar targeted homes in the area in March and April.

In each incident, the burglar entered through the front or rear doors and left with stolen property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

About 6:20 p.m., March 25 in the 7200 block of South Euclid Avenue;

Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., March 28 in the 7200 block of South Bennett Avenue; and

Between 11:55 a.m. April 3 and 12:10 a.m. April 4 in the 1800 block of East 72nd Street.

Police do not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.