Burglar hits South Shore homes: police
Police are warning residents in South Shore to be on alert after a burglar targeted homes in the area in March and April.
In each incident, the burglar entered through the front or rear doors and left with stolen property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The burglaries occurred:
- About 6:20 p.m., March 25 in the 7200 block of South Euclid Avenue;
- Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., March 28 in the 7200 block of South Bennett Avenue; and
- Between 11:55 a.m. April 3 and 12:10 a.m. April 4 in the 1800 block of East 72nd Street.
Police do not have a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.