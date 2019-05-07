Burglar steals electronics, medical marijuana from Logan Square homes: police

Logan Square residents on the Northwest Side should secure their windows and doors following several reports of home burglaries in April and May.

In each incident, the burglar gained entry to the residence either by opening a side window or forcing the front door open, according to a community alert from Chicago police. Once inside, the burglar took property, including electronics, jewelry, medical marijuana and tools before fleeing.

The burglaries occurred:

At 11 a.m., April 26 in the 3500 block of West McLean Avenue;

Between 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m., April 26 in the 3500 block of West McLean Avenue;

Between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., May 3 in the 3500 block of West Lyndale Street;

Between 7 a.m. and 10:49 a.m., May 3 in the 2000 block of North Spaulding Avenue;

Between 10:30 p.m., May 3 and 5:15 a.m., May 4 in the 2100 block of North St. Louis Avenue.

No description of the burglar was available.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

In April, two separate Chase Banks in Logan Square were robbed, one by a woman and the other by a man.