Police: Burglar stabs, kills dog in West Town

A burglar was arrested Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood on the West Side, Chicago Police said.

About 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the burglary in the 2300 block of West Maypole Avenue and found a man inside the building, police said.

The man broke into the building through a second floor window, police said. Once inside, the man stabbed and killed a dog.

Police arrested the man and said charges were pending. The man’s age and identity were not released.