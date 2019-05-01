Burglar forces entry into Southwest Side homes: police

Police are asking McKinley Park and Brighton Park residents on the Southwest Side to secure their homes and garages following several burglaries reported in April.

In each incident, the burglar entered the home or garage by force and fled with stolen property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

Between 7 p.m. and 10:36 p.m., April 4 in the 3500 block of South Maplewood Avenue;

At 11:15 a.m., April 15 in the 3700 block of South California Avenue; and

Between 7:30 a.m. and 7:14 p.m., April 22 in the 2400 block of West 34th Street.

Police did not provide a description of the burglar.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.

