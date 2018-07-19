Police are warning of four residential burglaries on Friday in the Ravenswood, Ravenswood Gardens and North Center neighborhood on the North Side.
In each incident a burglar, described as a 6-foot-tall male weighing between 150 pounds and 170 pounds, broke into homes or entered through unlocked doors, according to Chicago Police.
The burglaries occurred:
- About 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Wolcott Avenue;
- Between about 10 a.m. and about 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Lincoln Avenue;
- About 11 a.m. In the 4600 block of North Rockwell Street;
- About noon in the 4500 block of North Greenview Avenue.
No further information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.