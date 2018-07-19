Burglar strikes 4 homes this week on North Side

Police are warning of four residential burglaries on Friday in the Ravenswood, Ravenswood Gardens and North Center neighborhood on the North Side.

In each incident a burglar, described as a 6-foot-tall male weighing between 150 pounds and 170 pounds, broke into homes or entered through unlocked doors, according to Chicago Police.

The burglaries occurred:

About 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Wolcott Avenue;

Between about 10 a.m. and about 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Lincoln Avenue;

About 11 a.m. In the 4600 block of North Rockwell Street;

About noon in the 4500 block of North Greenview Avenue.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.