Burglar strikes Albany Park businesses: police

Two businesses were burglarized Saturday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side, police said.

Within about an hour, someone shattered the glass door or window of two businesses and stole cash from the register, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened about 2 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Irving Park Road and about 3:10 a.m. in the 4300 block of North Kimball Avenue, police said.

The suspect of the burglary on Irving Park was described as a male, between 5-feet-6 and 5-feet-10, and about 145 pounds, police said.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.