Burglar strikes series of West Loop businesses

Police are warning West Loop businesses after someone burglarized four retailers in the neighborhood last month.

In each break-in, a man entered the retail business and took property from within, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries occurred:

About 6 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 300 block of South Green;

Between 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 and 6:45 a.m. Sept. 21 in the 300 block of North May;

At 1:08 p.m. Sept. 8 in the first block of North Peoria; and

Between 5 p.m. Sept. 2 and noon Sept. 3 in the 900 block of West Washington.

The suspect was described as a 25-to-40-year-old black man between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2, weighing 150-165 pounds, with black hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.