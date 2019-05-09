Our Pledge To You

05/09/2019, 04:35am

Burglar targeting Beverly apartments: police

By Sun-Times Wire
Police are asking Beverly residents to be on alert after someone broke into three apartments on the same street in April and May.

The apartments, all of which were on South Hale Avenue between 103rd and 107th Streets, were entered through windows or unlocked doors during the day while their residents were away, Chicago police said. The burglar then stole jewelry and small electronics before leaving.

The burglaries happened on April 5, May 2 and May 7, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.

