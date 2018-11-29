Burglar targets homes in Lincoln Park, Old Town

Police are warning residents about a series of home burglaries reported this month in the Lincoln Park and Old Town neighborhoods.

In each case, someone entered a home by force or through open doors or windows before stealing computer equipment, jewelry, camera equipment, credit cards or cash, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The break-ins occurred:

In the afternoon Nov. 7 in the 2200 block of North Seminary;

During the day Nov. 8 in the 1700 block of North North Park;

In the evening Nov. 13 in the 1800 block of North Fremont;

During the day Nov. 15 in the 1900 block of North Dayton;

During the day Nov. 16 in the 1800 block of North Halsted;

In the afternoon Nov. 17 in the 1100 block of West Dickens;

In the evening Nov. 19 in the 2100 block of North Sheffield;

In the afternoon Nov. 23 in the 2000 block of North Halsted;

In the morning Nov. 23 in the 2200 block of North Seminary;

In the morning Nov. 23 in the 2100 block of North Fremont; and

In the afternoon Nov. 23 in the 1500 block of North Hudson.

The suspect was described as a man between 25 and 35 years old, standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 and weighing 160 to 170 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on the burglaries was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.