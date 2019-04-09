Burglar targets homes on South Side: police

Police are warning residents of South Side neighborhoods Gresham and Winneconna Parkway to be on alert after a series of home burglaries were reported between late February and April.

In most of these incidents, the burglar entered the homes through the back window while the residents were at work, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The suspect rummaged through the home and left with property.

The burglaries occurred:

At 10:45 a.m., Feb. 28 in the 7800 block of South Stewart Avenue;

Between 5 p.m. and 11:12 p.m., Feb. 28 in the 400 block of West 79th Street;

At 10:38 a.m., March 26 in the 7700 block of South Lows Avenue;

At 8 p.m., March 26 in the 7600 block of South Normal Avenue;

Between 5:30 a.m., March 26 and 12:30 p.m., March 28 in the 7800 block of South Stewart Avenue; and

Between 8:40 a.m. and 7:35 p.m., April 1 on the 7600 block of South Parnell Avenue.

Police do not have a description of the burglar at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.

