Burglar targets pair of businesses in same West Town block

Authorities are investigating a pair of business burglaries last week in the West Town neighborhood.

Both break-ins occurred about 12:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Hubbard, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In each incident, a man forced entry to the front door and took property from within.

The suspect was described as a 35 to 45-year-old man standing between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.