Burglar throwing bricks at Lawndale businesses: police

Police are looking for a man suspected of burglarizing three businesses in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The man has been using a brick to break into commercial buildings before stealing property inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The incidents occurred:

About 6:15 a.m. Dec. 16 in the 3700 block of West Ogden Avenue;

About 12:11 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 3800 block of West Ogden Avenue; and

About 9:32 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 3700 block of West Ogden Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central police at (312) 747-8382.