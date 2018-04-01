Burglar uses fake delivery call to steal vehicle in Arlington Heights

(ARLINGTON HEIGHTS) Police are looking for someone who used a fake delivery order to steal a running vehicle in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

On March 19, a Jimmy John’s driver arrived to a Comfort Inn for a delivery, Arlington Heights police said.

When the driver walked away from their 2003 Nissan Xterra, a female subject entered the vehicle while it was left running and drove away, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-7867.