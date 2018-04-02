Burglaries hit businesses on Northwest Side

Police are warning residents of recent burglaries to businesses in the Albany Park and Irving Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In each of the burglaries, a person used a cement block or large rock to break through the window of the businesses, Chicago Police said. The offender got away with property and money.

The incidents occurred:

about 1:30 a.m. March 21 in the 3700 block of West Lawrence;

about 3 a.m. March 24 in the 3700 block of West Lawrence; and

about 10:10 p.m. March 26 in the 3900 block of North Avondale.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.