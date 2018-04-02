Police are warning residents of recent burglaries to businesses in the Albany Park and Irving Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.
In each of the burglaries, a person used a cement block or large rock to break through the window of the businesses, Chicago Police said. The offender got away with property and money.
The incidents occurred:
- about 1:30 a.m. March 21 in the 3700 block of West Lawrence;
- about 3 a.m. March 24 in the 3700 block of West Lawrence; and
- about 10:10 p.m. March 26 in the 3900 block of North Avondale.
Police asked anyone with information to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.