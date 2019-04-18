Burglaries in Bridgeport prompt community alert: police

Police are warning Bridgeport residents on the South Side to secure their homes after several burglaries were reported in April.

In each incident, the burglar entered the home by force and left with property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

Between 9:20 a.m. and noon, April 2 in the 2800 block of South Pitney Court;

Between 8 a.m. and 9:45 p.m., April 3 in the 3200 block of South Lithuanica Avenue;

Between 9:15 a.m. and 9 p.m., April 3 in the 3200 block of South Lithuanica Avenue; and

Between 10:50 p.m., April 10 and 8 a.m., April 11 in the 2800 block of South Hillock Avenue.

No description of the burglar was available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.