Burglaries in the Loop target restaurants: police
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Restaurants in the Loop are on alert after several establishments in the neighborhood were burglarized earlier this month.
In each instance, the suspect pried open a door or broke glass door panels to get into the restaurant, a community alert from Chicago police said. Once inside, the suspect opened the register and took cash and other valuables.
The burglaries happened at:
- 5:27 a.m. March 11 in the first block of East Madison Street;
- 7:19 p.m. March 20 in the first block of North Dearborn Street;
- 11:21 p.m. March 22 in the first block of West Randolph Street; and
- 11:06 p.m. March 22 in the first block of North Dearborn Street.
Police did not immediately provide a description of any suspects. Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.