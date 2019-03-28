Burglaries in the Loop target restaurants: police

Restaurants in the Loop are on alert after several establishments in the neighborhood were burglarized earlier this month.

In each instance, the suspect pried open a door or broke glass door panels to get into the restaurant, a community alert from Chicago police said. Once inside, the suspect opened the register and took cash and other valuables.

The burglaries happened at:

5:27 a.m. March 11 in the first block of East Madison Street;

7:19 p.m. March 20 in the first block of North Dearborn Street;

11:21 p.m. March 22 in the first block of West Randolph Street; and

11:06 p.m. March 22 in the first block of North Dearborn Street.

Police did not immediately provide a description of any suspects. Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.