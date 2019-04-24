Burglaries in Marquette Park prompt community alert
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Police are warning Marquette Park residents on the South Side to secure their homes following a string of burglaries reported in April.
In each incident, the burglar gained entry to the home and fled with stolen property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The burglaries occurred:
- Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., April 2 in the 7200 block of South Albany Avenue;
- At 9:27 a.m., April 11 in the 7000 block of South Rockwell Street;
- Between 9:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m., April 12 in the 2900 block of West 66th Street;
- At 11 a.m., April 15 in the 7200 block of South Mozart Street; and
- Between 7 a.m., April 15 and 11:30 a.m., April 18 in the 7000 block of South Rockwell Street.
Police did not release a description of the burglar.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
On Monday, two men were injured after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Marquette Park.