Burglaries reported at 2 Ravenswood businesses: police

Two businesses were broken into this past week in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side.

A burglar or burglars entered the stores by shattering the front door or climbing through windows, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The cash register was then pilfered.

In one of the burglaries, the suspects were described as two 5-foot-7, 160-pound Hispanic males wearing hooded sweatshirts, police said.

The incidents occurred:

between 4 p.m. Jan. 25 and 3:20 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 4900 block of North Damen Avenue; and

about 3:40 a.m. Jan. 28 in the 1900 block of West Ainslie Street.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.