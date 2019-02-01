Burglaries reported at 2 Ravenswood businesses: police
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Two businesses were broken into this past week in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side.
A burglar or burglars entered the stores by shattering the front door or climbing through windows, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The cash register was then pilfered.
In one of the burglaries, the suspects were described as two 5-foot-7, 160-pound Hispanic males wearing hooded sweatshirts, police said.
The incidents occurred:
- between 4 p.m. Jan. 25 and 3:20 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 4900 block of North Damen Avenue; and
- about 3:40 a.m. Jan. 28 in the 1900 block of West Ainslie Street.
Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.