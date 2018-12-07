Burglaries reported at Lake View, Lincoln Park businesses: police

Police were warning North Side business owners about a series of burglaries in the Lake View and Lincoln Park areas.

At least one burglar has been forcing into businesses through the front door, rear door or roof skylight, according to a community alert from Chicago police. Once inside, they stole items.

The incidents occurred:

about 3:45 a.m. Nov. 21 in the 2900 block of North Broadway;

about 3:25 a.m. Nov. 27 in the 2500 block of North Clark;

between Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 in the 3200 block of North Sheffield;

about 2:45 a.m. Nov. 30 in the 3800 block of North Southport;

between 12 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Dec. 3 in the 700 block of West Fullerton; and

between 3:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Dec. 3 in the 2400 block of North Lincoln.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.