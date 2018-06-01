Burglaries reported in Back of the Yards

Police issued a warning to Back of the Yards residents of recent burglaries in the South Side neighborhood.

In the four reported burglaries, one or more people have broken into homes and businesses and stolen property from inside, Chicago Police said.

The incidents happened:

about 5:30 p.m. May 9 in the 5300 block of South Racine;

about 6:30 a.m. May 26 in the 5400 block of South Halsted;

about 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of South Halsted; and

about 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of South Lowe.

Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.