Burglaries reported in Little Village, Douglas Park: police

Chicago police are warning Southwest Side residents about a pair of burglaries reported last month in the Little Village and Douglas Park neighborhoods.

A burglar or group of burglars broke in through the windows and stole property inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

about 6:05 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 2600 block of West 19th Street; and

about 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 1800 block of South Fairfield Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.