Burglaries reported in Park Manor: police

Police were warning Park Manor residents about a rash of burglaries this month in the South Side neighborhood.

During the thefts, one of more burglars entered an apartment through a side window before stealing property, according to Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

between 5 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue;

about 11:26 a.m. Oct. 11 in the 6700 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue;

between 12 p.m. and 2:50 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 200 block of E. 68th St.;

about 8:54 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 7100 block of South Wabash Avenue; and

about 1:45 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 7000 block of South Indiana Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area Central detectives are (312) 747-8380.