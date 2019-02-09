Burglaries reported in South Shore: police
Police are warning residents of the South Shore neighborhood of recent burglaries to apartments.
In each of the three burglaries, one or more people enter the apartments through a front or rear door and steal property from inside, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The burglaries happened:
- in the evening of Feb. 2 in the 7000 block of South Cregier Avenue;
- in the morning of Feb. 1 in the 7000 block of South Cregier Avenue; and
- in the morning of Feb. 1 in the 1700 block of East 70th Street.
Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.