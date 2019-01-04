String of burglaries reported on SW Side

Several homes and garages have been hit by burglaries in the Southwest Side of Chicago, according to police.

Over the past couple weeks, six burglaries were reported in the Chicago Lawn, West Elsdon and West Lawn neighborhoods, Chicago police said.

The incidents occurred:

about 3 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 3800 block of West 62nd Place;

about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 3300 block of West 59th Street;

about 6:20 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 3900 block of West 58th Street;

about 8 a.m. Dec. 28 in the 3900 block of West 63rd Street;

about 5 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 3500 block of West 63rd Place; and

about 10 a.m. Dec. 21 in the 3700 block of West 60th Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.