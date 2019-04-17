Burglar entering homes through unlocked windows on North Side: police

Police are warning Uptown residents to secure their windows after several burglaries were reported in the North Side area in March and April.

In each incident, the burglar entered the home through an unlocked window and took property before escaping, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

Between 11 p.m., March 28 and 5:45 a.m., March 29 in the 900 block of West Gordon Terrace;

At 5 p.m., April 6 in the 4100 block of North Sheridan Road; and

At 10:37 p.m., April 11 in the 4400 block of North Racine Avenue.

No description of the burglar was available.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

