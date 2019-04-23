Burglar hits businesses in Little Village: police

Police are encouraging Little Village businesses on the Southwest Side to secure their windows and update security equipment in response to several burglaries reported in March and April.

The burglar targeted businesses in the 2300 block of South Millard Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police. After entering the building through a window, the burglar fled with stolen property.

The burglaries occurred:

Between 9 p.m., March 27 and 2:30 p.m., March 28; and

Between 7 p.m., April 16 and 12:10 p.m., April 17.

Police do not have a description of the burglar.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.

Police are also warning Little Village residents to be on alert after thieves stole catalytic converters from parked cars in April.

