Burglars target bars, restaurants on Near North Side: police

Police are warning Near North residents about three burglaries to bars and restaurants reported in the River North and Old Town neighborhoods over the last two months.

In each case, the suspect or suspects forcefully entered bars and restaurants through a door and stole liquor from inside, according to an alert from Chicago police. All three burglaries happened during morning hours.

Incidents were reported Feb. 6 and Feb. 11 in the first block of West Hubbard Street, police said. Another burglary happened March 4 in the 1500 block of North Wells Street.

Suspects are described as one to three men between the ages of 25 and 35 wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.