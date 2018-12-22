Burglars break into 2 apartments in Belmont Gardens

Police are warning residents of a pair of home burglaries this month in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In two incidents, a burglar or burglars entered apartments in the 3000 block of North Elbridge Avenue through windows on the ground floor, according to Chicago police.

During one of the burglaries the residents were asleep in their bed, police said.

The burglaries occurred between about 2 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 9 and between about 4:50 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, police said.

No information was available regarding what was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.