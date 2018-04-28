Burglars break into 2 ATMs in Lake View

Police are warning residents of two burglaries of ATMs this month in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

In both incidents, a burglar or burglars broke into businesses after they closed by shattering the glass on the front door and then pried open ATM machines, Chicago Police said.

The burglaries occurred between April 12 and April 13 at 3231 North Clark Street and at about 4 p.m. on April 16 at 3352 North Sheffield Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.