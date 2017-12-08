Burglars break into at least 3 Uptown, Edgewater apartments

Burglars have broken into at least three homes in the last month in the North Side Uptown and Edgewater neighborhoods.

In all three incidents, someone broke into apartments through an entry door or side window, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between 7:45 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the 1200 block of West Winona;

between 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. between Nov. 20 and 25 in the 5400 block of North Winthrop; and

between 9 p.m. Dec. 1 and 1 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 4900 block of North Glenwood.

There was no description of a suspect, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.