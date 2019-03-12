Burglars break into Gresham stores through roofs

Police are warning businesses about a pair of retail burglaries reported since Sunday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

In each case, someone has entered a store through the roof using “unknown tools” before stealing cash, lottery tickets, tobacco and other “consumable items,” according to a business alert from Chicago police.

The first break-in happened about 9:20 a.m. Sunday in the 7800 block of South Ashland, police said. The other happened sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 6:40 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of West 79th Street.

No suspect description was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.