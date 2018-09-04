Burglars breaking windows with bricks, stealing from businesses in Morgan Park

Police are warning residents about a series of break ins and robberies at businesses in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.

In each incident, burglars threw a brick through a window and stole property from the business, police said.

The burglaries occurred:

At 2:53 a.m. Sunday in the 11200 block of South Halsted Street;

At 4:41 a.m. Friday in the 11500 block of South Western Avenue;

Between midnight and about 8 a.m. on Aug. 27 in the 10500 block of South Western Avenue;

At 4:37 a.m. on Aug. 26 in the 10500 block of South Western Avenue.

Video surveillance footage from one of the robberies showed two males wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8273.