Burglars enter North Side businesses through rear doors: police

Police are urging Lincoln Park and Lake View businesses on the North Side to secure their doors after several burglaries were reported in April.

In each incident, the burglars forced their way in through the rear door and fled with stolen property, according to a business alert from Chicago police.

Three of the burglaries occurred on April 29, two in the 2500 block of North Clark Street and one in the 600 block of West Diversey Parkway, police said. The robberies on Clark occurred between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., and the one on Diversey was reported to be between 2:30 a.m. and 8:40 a.m.

A fourth burglary was reported to have happened between 5 p.m. April 26 and 9:30 p.m. April 29 in the 600 block of West Diversey Parkway, police said.

Police did not release a description of the burglars.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

In March and April, several carjackings were also reported in Lincoln Park.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.