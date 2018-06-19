Burglars entering apartments using rear windows, doors in Albany Park

Multiple residential burglaries have been reported in recent weeks in the Albany Park community on the Northwest Side.

The burglaries all occurred during the daytime hours and the burglars used rear windows or doors to gain entry into the apartments, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• Friday in the 4900 block of North Kentucky;

• June 6 in the 3600 block of West Ainslie and the 3700 block of West Lawrence; and

• May 29 in the 3700 block of West Ainslie, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.