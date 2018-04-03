Burglars hit 5 Evanston businesses

Police are investigating burglaries at five businesses in north suburban Evanston.

The most recent burglary occurred on Monday when a burglar broke the front glass door of a business at 1027 Davis Street and stole an electric bicycle, Evanston Police said.

A business located at 2212 Green Bay Road was targeted twice this month. A male wearing a mask and gloves broke the window of a about 1:50 a.m. on March 1. The window was broken again about 5:30 a.m. on March 18, police said.

Earlier that week, a burglar broke into a business through the window between midnight and 5:30 a.m. on March 13 at 700 Main Street and stole a cash box and Apple iPads, police said.

Two burglaries occurred on March 5. Two men broke a window and stole a cash register from a business about 3:25 a.m. at 2301 Dempster Street. Three hours later, a burglar forced open an ATM machine and stole cash about 6:05 a.m. at 1502 Sherman Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to contact Evanston Police by calling (847) 866-5000 or texting EPDTIP to 274637 (CRIMES) to submit a tip anonymously.