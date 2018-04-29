Burglars hit five apartments in Lake View and North Center: police

Police are warning residents of a series of apartment burglaries in the Lake View and North Center neighborhoods on the North Side.

In five incidents this month, burglars broke into apartments through a back door or window and stole property, Chicago Police said.

On Monday, witnesses said three men wearing orange vests broke into an apartment in the 3400 block of West Byron street between about 1 p.m. and about 1:30 p.m, police said.

About a week earlier, another apartment was broken into between about 7:30 p.m. and 9:33 p.m. on April 18 in the 3400 block of West Grace Street. The other three burglaries occurred between about noon and about 2:30 p.m. on April 14 in the 3800 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives (312) 744-8263.