Burglaries reported across Southwest Side

Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries over the last few weeks in LeClaire Courts, Archer Heights, Vittum Park and Sleepy Hollow on the Southwest Side.

In each case, a suspect enters homes or garages and takes items from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

About 3 a.m., March 21 in the 5000 block of South La Crosse Avenue;

About 9:12 p.m., April 3 in the 4600 block of South Lamon Avenue;

About 9:45 a.m., April 7 in the 4700 block of South Keating Avenue; and

About 2 p.m., April 8 in the 4300 block of South Keating Avenue.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

