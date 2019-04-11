Burglaries reported across Southwest Side
Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries over the last few weeks in LeClaire Courts, Archer Heights, Vittum Park and Sleepy Hollow on the Southwest Side.
In each case, a suspect enters homes or garages and takes items from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The burglaries happened:
- About 3 a.m., March 21 in the 5000 block of South La Crosse Avenue;
- About 9:12 p.m., April 3 in the 4600 block of South Lamon Avenue;
- About 9:45 a.m., April 7 in the 4700 block of South Keating Avenue; and
- About 2 p.m., April 8 in the 4300 block of South Keating Avenue.
Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.