Burglars kick down doors in Edgebrook: police

Police are warning residents of recent burglaries to homes in the Edgebrook neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each of the two burglaries, two men kick down or pry open the front door of the home, Chicago police said in a community alert. Once inside, they steal cash.

The burglaries happened Thursday afternoon in the 5900 block of North Louise Avenue, and Wednesday afternoon in the 6000 block of North Landers Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.