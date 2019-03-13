Burglars posing as utility workers hit 2 North Side homes: cops

Burglars posing as utility workers recently struck a pair of homes on the North Side, police said.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars told a resident they were utility employees looking into water issues, according to an alert from Chicago police. Once inside, the suspect or suspects distracted the resident before rummaging through the home’s bedroom and stealing cash and jewelry.

In the first incident, two people pushed past a 94-year-old woman and burglarized a home about 5:45 p.m. Feb. 22 in the 3600 block of North Ravenswood, police said. A dark gray Mercedes GL-Class was seen in the area.

A suspect also burglarized a home about 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of West Eddy, police said. He is described as a 5-foot-6 white man, thought to be about 45 years old, with gray hair and a fair complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.