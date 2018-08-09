Burglars pretending to return lost dogs to enter homes on NW Side

Burglars in the North Park community area have been posing as workers to gain entry into people’s homes, according to Chicago police.

The suspect of suspects in each of the two burglaries Thursday were described as “heavy-set” and with a goatee, police said. They approached the victim’s home and claimed they were returning the victim’s dog that had escaped.

They stole property once inside the homes. Police did not say if the burglars were armed, or if they used force once they entered the homes.

The incidents happened about 1:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of North St. Louis and about 2 p.m. in the 5200 block of North Bernard, according to police.

The burglars wore reflective vests and radios, police said. They fled in a black SUV.

Anyone with information of the incidents was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8262.