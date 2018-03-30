Burglars shattered dozen salon windows this year on North Side: police

Burglars have shattered at least a dozen windows of nail and hair salons this month in the Town Hall District on the North Side.

In all the incidents, the suspects have shattered the windows and broken in after hours to steal property, according to Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 in the 2700 block of North Clybourn;

about 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 27 in the 1800 block of West Wilson;

between Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 in the 1400 block of West Irving Park;

between Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 in the 2300 block of West Monroe;

between Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 in the 4300 block of North Broadway;

about 7:10 a.m. on March 6 in the 4500 block of North Western;

between March 14 and March 15 in the 1700 block of West Fullerton;

between 1:45 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. on March 15 in the 1800 block of West Diversey;

between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on March 15 in the 900 block of West Buena;

between March 19 and March 20 in the 600 block of West Cornelia;

between 7:30 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. on March 26 in the 1700 block of West Diversey; and

at 10:48 p.m. on March 26 in the 2600 block of West Addison.

A detailed description wasn’t provided.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.