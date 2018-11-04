Burglars stab man, set Back of the Yards house on fire

Three masked people broke into a residence, stabbed a man and set the entire house on fire late Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

At 11:45 p.m., three males with “partially covered” faces entered a residence in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue, according to Chicago police. Inside, a 33-year-old man was asleep, while a 56-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were upstairs.

The trio stabbed the older man in the abdomen and then struck his face with a handgun, police said. They then stole property before dousing the whole place in gasoline and setting it ablaze.

The 56-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The three suspects ran away in an unknown direction.

The woman and younger man escaped without injuries — as well as a 6-year-old girl who was in the home but did not see the stabbing or arson, according to a source from Chicago police.

No one was in custody early Sunday as Area Central detectives investigated.