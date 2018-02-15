Burglars steal electronics from West Loop offices

Burglars have broken into offices and stolen electronics at least three times in the past month in the West Loop.

The break-ins all came after business hours, according to Chicago Police.

The first burglary happened just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the 500 block of West Washington, police said. Another incident happened overnight from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26 and a third came about 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 1, both in the 600 block of West Randolph.

A description of possible suspects wasn’t available.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.